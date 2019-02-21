Byron speed queen

SPEEDSTER: Joanne Fysh is off to Lake Gairdner for Speed Week.

SPEEDSTER: Joanne Fysh is off to Lake Gairdner for Speed Week. Christian Morrow

JOANNE Fysh's mum might need to sit down before she reads this story.

This will be the first time she learns her daughter is off to the salt flats of Lake Gairdner in South Australia to attempt to set a motor bike speed record.

After four years as a crew member for Triple AAA Racing Team in Byron Bay, Joanne is finally getting the chance to saddle up on her 50cc Derbi and claim a record for herself at Australian Speed Week.

"I've always owned cars and other things that go fast and I used to watch a lot of car racing with my father when I was little,” Joanne said.

"Now its my turn to ride.

"My mother knows I am into motor bikes, but when she sees this story it will be the first time she finds out out I am going to race.

"I never told her because if she knew, she would never let me do it, she thinks it too dangerous.

Between them the other team members, Jean-Paul and Mitch Affleck together with their father Warren, hold six US and Australian motorbike salt flat speed records.

After watching others compete Joanne isn't nervous at all about racing.

"I know how it all works and how the salt works but a land speed bike is not like an ordinary street bike,” she said.

"They are a bit more technical and temperamental with a lots of little idiosyncrasies.

Her Derbi is capable of hitting speeds upward of 75mph, which is the current record.

"I really want to thank JP and the team for putting in all those hours on my bike.”

AAA Racing are running three bikes in the event starting on March 4.

"Once she gets a couple of laps under her belt I think she'll do very well,” Jean-Paul said.

"Land speed racing is a sport that has a completely level playing field with women able to compete against men.

"It's all down to how good you are as a rider and how good you are on the day.”

"And a big thanks to our sponsors including: Top1 Oils, Powerhouse Dyno, Barnett Clutches, Kabuto Racing and Eastpoint Signs.”

Follow the team on Facebook: www.facebook. com/AAALandSpeedRacing