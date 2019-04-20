Menu
DANCING DAZE: Ready for Byron Shire Dancing with the Stars.
DANCING DAZE: Ready for Byron Shire Dancing with the Stars. Contributed
Byron Shire Stars sharpen up their dance moves

20th Apr 2019 10:28 AM

STARS Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer, dance gala and fundraising event where, local legends and everyday heroes pair up with a professional dance teacher to raise money for the Cancer Council.

Each team learns one dance to perform on event night and fundraise along their journey.

This year's dance-off takes place at at 6pm on Friday June 7 at The Byron Theatre.

Stars Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer has been running in the Byron Shire now for four years and are very excited to be back in June at the Byron Theatre.

"Over the years the Byron Shire's donations have helped us (Cancer Council) fund more research than any other cancer charity in NSW, provide the highest quality of care to cancer patients and empower communities to be cancer smart,” said Hannah Nairne, Cancer Council Far North Coast Community Relations Coordinator.

Tickets available soon at Byron Theatre www.byroncentre.com.au or go to www.facebook.com /byronshiredanceforcancer

