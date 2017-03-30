Byron Shire Council issues severe weather warning

SEVERE WEATHER: A picture taken outside Mullumbimby High School during the last severe weather event on March 15. The school is closing today (Thursday) and will remain closed tomorrow Friday March 31.

BYRON Shire Council is warning residenst take care and plan ahead during the severe weather expected to hit the state over coming daysover coming days.

Director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway said a number of road closures were now in place, and MyRoadInfo.com.au is the best source of information for the latest updates on impacted roads.

"With the Bureau warning of heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the Northern Rivers over the next two days, it is possible there will be road damage, including the formation of potholes, fallen trees and other debris blocking roads.

"Please beware that the condition of unsealed gravel roads may change very quickly.” Mr Holloway said.

Council has opened Federal Drive through the road works zone to traffic, to provide a thoroughfare for those who may be blocked at Repentance Creek Rd and Goonengerry Rd.

Booyong Bridge on Booyong Road at Wilsons River, east of Steward Lane was closed yesterday afternoon, as a result of recent wet weather damage.

It remains closed due to safety concerns and will be reviewed at the end of this wet weather event.

"I would urge the public to contact council to advise of any unsafe conditions they come across in their travels.

"Do not under any circumstances drive through floodwaters.

"Please plan your journey, by checking the latest road information before you leave home.” Mr Holloway said.

Byron Shire Council staff will continue to monitor the roads, coastline and waterways and erect signage and barricades where needed.

The SES are now taking calls for sandbagging assistance across the Shire, and can be contacted on 132 500.

Keep up to date with weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/.

For local emergency updates listen to ABC Radio.

To find out if the beaches are open or closed, visit www.beachsafe.org.au.

If you need help during a wet weather event, please call the NSW SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies call triple zero 000.

Fallen trees and road damage can be reported to Council during weekdays 8.30am to 4pm on 6685 9300. On weekends and after hours, phone 6622 7022.