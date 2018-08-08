Byron Shire builders win big

THE Master Builders Association Awards were handed out recently with Byron Shire builders winning a slew of awards for local projects.

The MBA Best Residential Builder of the year was Andrew Priestley from Priestley Building P/L. Priestleys also won for: best contract house $1.5million- $2million, the best kitchen $60,00-$80,000, the best house renovation, alteration or addition over $1million, the best bathroom project $60,000-$80,000 and the best swimming pool under $50,000.

S J Reynolds Constructions P/L was the winner of the best contract House under $300,000, the best contract house between $1.1million-$1.4million L for a house at Myocum perched on a hill with a luxurious bathroom featuring a bath with spectacular veiws of the Byron Lighthouse and the best use of glass.

Winner in the $500,000-$700,000 house category was MRH Building owned by Mark Harris for a house in Byron Bay.MRH also won a nerit award in the best house renovation, alteration or addition over $1million for a project at Coorabell and the best swimming pool $50,000-$100,000 for a pool at Coorabell.

Best contract house from $700, 000-$950,000 was won by Sharpe DC P/L for a house in Ewingsdale and the energy efficiency and environmental management award for the project at Ewingsdale.

AtlantaBuilding P/L won the award for best house between $2million-$5million, the best house renovation, alteration or addition under $200,00, for a renovation at Knockrow, best kitchen over $150,000, best bathroom over $100,000 and a merit award for best swimming pool over $600,000 for a pool at Byron Bay.

The best contract house over $5million was won by Melanie and Lyle le Seuer's Cedar Creek Constructions for a house at Federal, a former dairy that sits as part of five structures on the site. Cedar Creek also won for the best swimming pool over $600,000, the best use of concrete and the best use of stone.

Other winners included: Best expanded dwelling- Bryson King Building; Merit award for best house addition between $700,000-$900,000- DTA Building; Best kitchen project under $25,000- GJ Gardener Homes Tweed Heads and Ballina; Best commercial building $5million-$8million- GCB Constructions; Best use of timber- Xylsinuous (for their project at Brunswick Heads), Best detailed joinery went to Design Spec Joinery and Kitchens.

Finally, there were two large projects awarded. The best commercial building $1million-$2million went to AGCorp for the construction of the Habitat Recreational precinct in Byron Bay and The best commercial swimming pool award went to Beau Corp Projects for the Elements of Byron adults only pool.