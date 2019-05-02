Byron School of Art workshops

RESIDENCY: Brent Harris instructs students in the techniques of 'The Dark Field' in his monotype workshop last September 2018.

BYRON School of Art (BSA) launched its Artist in Residence Program: The BSA Ralph Woodford Residency in 2018 and since August, several internationally-renowned artists have taken part making work and drawing inspiration from the residency's unique location in the Byron Bay Hinterland.

Situated high in the Koonyum Ranges this latest initiative of BSA aims to foster and support artistic development and bring critically engaging contemporary artists to the local community and the school.

Among those on the program for 2019 are Archibald prize winner Yvette Coppersmith, animator and film editor Rowena Crowe and film maker Peter Humble with each resident artists conducting weekend workshops.

Peter Humble and Rowena Crowe will each offer a day over the weekend of May 11-12 focusing on experimental techniques in analogue film making, including optical sound experimentations.

Yvette Coppersmith will be in the BSA studios on the weekend of 29 & 30 June, taking students through the process of portrait painting, with practical demonstrat- ions of self-portraiture.

For information go to: www.byronschoolofart.com