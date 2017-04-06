Byron Rugby's Sand Crabs are go

UP FOR IT: The Byron Rugby Reserve Grade Sand Crabs take to the field.

WITH one game down in season 2017, and a win chalked up by the first grade against arch rivals Ballina, last weekend's bad weather saw Byron Bay Rugby cooling their heals.

Although thrilled with getting a strong start to the season Club President Tim Ahern was equally excited at the prospect running a reserve grade this year.

"We are stoked to have two teams in the competition this campaign,” he said. "Along with our minor premiership winning first grade we are also fielding our newly formed reserve grade The Sand Crabs.

With the club settling into their new HQ at the Byron Bowlo, coach Paul Jeffery is looking forward to growing the club's family within the community.

"Rugby is not just about what happens on the pitch, its about friendships, bonding and helping out your neighbours,” he said.

Sandcrabs player Matt Larsson said one of the main motivating factors for forming the Sand Crabs was the benefits it had for mens' mental health.

The club lost a team mate last year, "and that loss has been a huge motivation for a bunch of us wanting to get together again as a team,” he said.

"Mens' mental health is vastly benefited by playing at a club like Byron Rugby. It's hard to quantify how good it is for guys to be a part of a team, a club, a group of mates.

"What its really about is 15 or so guys coming together to throw the footy around, make a few tackles, hopefully score a few tries, be a bit active and have fun.

For more information contact club registrar Andy Teuma on 0467 712 802 or email at ac.teuma@gmail.com

Follow the Sandcrabs @suffolkparksandcrabs