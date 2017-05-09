Byron Rugby back at home

Byron Bay Rugby will run on at the Rec Ground this weekend.

BYRON Bay Rugby is finally back on home soil after seven weeks, facing Casino, with the Sandcrabs kicking off at 1.30pm and the Prems at 3pm this Saturday at the Rec Grounds in Marvel St.

Last Thursday both grades travelled to Southern Cross Uni for catch-up games on a cold night at Maurie Ryan Oval

The Sandcrabs, under captaincy of Rob Lynch, took the field feeling confident after their win at Wollongbar last week.

They were right to do so, going on to defeat the University side 41-0 in a seven-try festival.

Returning hero and players' player Josh Smith crossed the line twice, with Michael "Big Man” Cooney scoring a hat-trick.

First Grade took the field with new starters Cash Chapman and Will Rudkin in the pack.

It was a rocky start in which vice-captain Craig Wallace left the field after 10 minutes with an aggravated injury.

Fullback Owain Roberts was then sin-binned also in the first half after Byron had made repeated infringements at the breakdown.

It was a sorry state of affairs for the reigning minor premiers as they were defeated 20-12 away from home.

After dealing with the effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, flash flooding and some other logistical challenges, Byron Bay is eager to get its season back on track in front of a home crowd.

With defeats to reigning Premiers Wollongbar and now Southern Cross University, the Bay will be excited to once again run on at "the Rec” and keep their undefeated home streak.

The Byron Suffolk Park Sandcrabs have gone undefeated on the road after 40 point wins agains Wollongbar and SCU.

Please Note: Due to road closures for triathlon please park to the north-eastern side of the grounds.