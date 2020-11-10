Byron resident with COVID-19 in quarantine in Sydney

CONFIRMED: A local resident has tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from overseas.

A BYRON Bay resident is in quarantine in Sydney with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones, said it was the region's 60th case.

"There have been no new confirmed cases of NSW-acquired COVID-19 reported in Northern NSW Local Health District residents since 25 July, more than 100 days ago," he said.

"One new overseas-acquired case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a NNSWLHD resident last week, bringing the total to 60.

"This latest case is a Byron Shire resident who acquired their infection overseas and has recently returned to Australia.

"This person is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney, and was included in the NSW tally on 2 November.

"The person will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so."

Mr Jones said it was critical for COVID-19 testing to continue as borders reopened and restrictions eased further.

Anyone with mild symptoms should get tested.

"Testing remains one of the most important tools for finding and controlling the virus, even while case numbers are low in NSW," he said.

"Get tested on the day you get symptoms - don't wait to see if they go away.

"Assume it's COVID-19 until proven otherwise by a test, and remember there is no limit on how many tests you can have.

"Testing is quick, free, and easy, and most people receive their test result within 24 hours."