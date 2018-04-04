Byron Red Devils kick off this Sunday

DEVILS: The Byron Bay Red Devils Women's tag team in action last season.

DEVILS: The Byron Bay Red Devils Women's tag team in action last season. Contributed

THE Byron Bay Red Devils kick off their season this Sunday with a home game against Lismore Brothers.

Starting of with last years grandfinal rematch in the ladies league tag at 12noon.

The women are looking to go back to back this year after a couple of good wins from trial matches so they go into the season opener with high spirits.

The reappointment of Nathan Cross as overall Red Devils' head coach has attracted a host of new recruits to the club.

Cross is an ex- Red Devils junior and the last man to coach the Devils to a premiership.

Since last coaching the Bay, Cross has been coaching the Gold Coast Titans under-20s team and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Devils' den.

He has assiduously rebuilt the team with quality players during the off season.

He has also attracted some major sponsors to the club, which will greatly enhance the Devils' prospects going forward.

Supporters will also notice improvements to the facilities provided to the club through tireless efforts of club president Ben Webber, who as well as playing is also the club's ground manager.

Red Devils supporters, you can look forward to the prospect of great results to come.

The club is also still welcoming new players to the ranks.