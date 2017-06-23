Byron Rams' mixed bag in local derby

THE Northern Hotel Rams Premier squad had a mixed bag of results against neighbours Bangalow on Saturday, with a shock loss for the all-conquering Reserves and another convincing win for the Prems.

After sweeping all before them this season, the Reserves finally stumbled against a low ranking Bangalow side. Conceding a couple of early goals, the stunned Rams couldn't seem to find the mark and went down 2-0 to the Reserves Bluedogs.

By contrast, the Premier League boys got off to a flying start in their match.

Within seconds of the opening whistle, a diagonal cross from Jono Pierce put Sam Shepherd on the spot for a sprinting power drive that was too strong for the Bangalow keeper.

Shepherd was brought down in the box shortly after and, as the appeals for a penalty went up, the ball managed to find its way into the net.

The match officials awarded Byron the goal much to the chagrin of the Bluedogs.

After some smooth build up work from the Rams, Emanuele Altarui fired a long, low ball inside the post to take the scoreline to 3-0 midway through the second session.

More slick combinations from the dominant Rams midfielders led to another impressive goal off the

head of Joel Wood, bringing the final total to 4-0 to Byron.

This Friday night, weather permitting, the Rams host Lennox Head at the Rec Grounds with kick off at 6pm for the Reserves and 8pm for the Prems.

Next Tuesday has the Rams travelling to Lismore for a catch up round against Italo Stars, again at 6pm and 8pm.