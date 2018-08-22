Byron Rams and Wildcats rampant

IMPASSABLE: Harper Hain was rock solid in defence for the Rams.

BYRON Bay FC's huge Sunday of football delivered an afternoon of exciting competition and some spectacular results.

The Wildcat women's Third division team set the tone on field 2 with a solid 2-0 win over Alstonville. Meanwhile on field 1, the men's Premier Reserves put themselves within striking distance of the Minor Premiership with a convincing 3-1 over table leaders Richmond Rovers.

The Premier Division Wildcats put in a dominant performance to snatch top spot on their ladder from Lismore Thistles with an emphatic 4-1 win.

The men's Premiers produced their best football of the season to completely overwhelm undefeated Minor Premiers Richmond Rovers.

In a major upset, the Rams' attack hammered the Rovers' defence from the opening whistle while their midfield and defence effectively shut down any Rovers counter attacks.

Despite the Rams' dominance, Rovers held back the tide until midway through the second session when Chris Broadley snapped a cross to Aaron Walker, whose unstoppable finish took the only score of the match.

The high energy Rams attack was relentless and Byron were unlucky not to come away with more goals. It was an outstanding effort from the entire squad, with special mention due for Walker, Broadley, Jono Pierce, James Tomlinson and Matt Pike.

The win locks in second place on the table for the Rams going into next week's final round against Alstonville.

Reserves kick off at 1pm and the Prems at 3pm in Alstonville.

The Wildcats Prems finish their season with a bye, while the thirds take on Italo Stars in Lismore at 8pm on Friday night.

Full Wildcats report on Page 5.