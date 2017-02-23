Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

PARTY PLANNER: Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg is putting the call out for the community to assist with the school's 125th anniversary celebrations.

BYRON Bay Public School celebrates its 125th anniversary in September and new principal Linda Trigg has put out the call to find the school's oldest living graduate.

Ms Trigg and recently retired former principal Geoff Spargo are leading the preparations for the school's anniversary and inviting the local community to get involved.

"Geoff is just a wonderful person to work with and held in very high regard in the community,” Ms Trigg said.

"A Facebook page has been set up, which can be accessed from the school's website, and we will be hoping to start a conversation with the local community about the celebrations.”

The school is holding regular meetings every two to three weeks and details are available in the school's newsletter.

"We are inviting past students to provide us with a short memoir of something that was interesting in their time at Byron Public,” MsTrigg said.

"We are also looking for any photographs or memorabilia people may have tucked away.

"Things like old desks and chairs, wall charts, ink wells, early uniforms or school magazines.”

The school will also produce a book to coincide with the celebration in September, which will include the re-creation of a school room from 100 years ago.

Ms Trigg is a passionate supporter of public education and believes full funding of Gonski should be delivered.

"Gonski is a tremendous initiative that has done wonderful things for ourschools and it's criticalthat we continue,” she said.

She remembers her own own primary school years fondly.

"My lifelong passion for education and learning was sparked by my experience as the only pupil in my class at a small 10-pupil school in north-west New South Wales,” she said.

"I was either studying with the older boys and learning what they learned or helping to nurture the younger students.”

Taking over from long-serving principal MrSpargo, she is thrilled to be at Byron Bay Public School.

"I love the school and the area,” she said.

"We are a high-performing school with good NAPLAN results, we were in the final five of the Tournament of the Minds, the boys' basketball team are state champions and we are in the top five in PSSA tennis.

"The school has a lovely atmosphere, which is something you just can't create out of nowhere, it feels so welcoming.”