News

Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Christian Morrow
| 23rd Feb 2017 4:53 PM
PARTY PLANNER: Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg is putting the call out for the community to assist with the school's 125th anniversary celebrations.
PARTY PLANNER: Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg is putting the call out for the community to assist with the school's 125th anniversary celebrations. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay Public School celebrates its 125th anniversary in September and new principal Linda Trigg has put out the call to find the school's oldest living graduate.

Ms Trigg and recently retired former principal Geoff Spargo are leading the preparations for the school's anniversary and inviting the local community to get involved.

"Geoff is just a wonderful person to work with and held in very high regard in the community,” Ms Trigg said.

"A Facebook page has been set up, which can be accessed from the school's website, and we will be hoping to start a conversation with the local community about the celebrations.”

The school is holding regular meetings every two to three weeks and details are available in the school's newsletter.

"We are inviting past students to provide us with a short memoir of something that was interesting in their time at Byron Public,” MsTrigg said.

"We are also looking for any photographs or memorabilia people may have tucked away.

"Things like old desks and chairs, wall charts, ink wells, early uniforms or school magazines.”

The school will also produce a book to coincide with the celebration in September, which will include the re-creation of a school room from 100 years ago.

Ms Trigg is a passionate supporter of public education and believes full funding of Gonski should be delivered.

"Gonski is a tremendous initiative that has done wonderful things for ourschools and it's criticalthat we continue,” she said.

She remembers her own own primary school years fondly.

"My lifelong passion for education and learning was sparked by my experience as the only pupil in my class at a small 10-pupil school in north-west New South Wales,” she said.

"I was either studying with the older boys and learning what they learned or helping to nurture the younger students.”

Taking over from long-serving principal MrSpargo, she is thrilled to be at Byron Bay Public School.

"I love the school and the area,” she said.

"We are a high-performing school with good NAPLAN results, we were in the final five of the Tournament of the Minds, the boys' basketball team are state champions and we are in the top five in PSSA tennis.

"The school has a lovely atmosphere, which is something you just can't create out of nowhere, it feels so welcoming.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  125th anniversary byron bay public school geoff spargo linda trigg

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Who is the oldest living ex-pupil from Byron Public? The school celebrates its 125th anniversary this September and wants you to be part of the celebration.

Surfer escapes life-threatening injury

Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

Rescue chopper called off after surfing accident

Learning from the masters

SHOTOKAN INSTRUCTORS: George Rhodes, 72, chief instructor Jean Boussard, Ben Ruble, Jason Miles and Fabio Quijano.

Free martial arts seminar this weekend in Byron Bay

Aussies Helping Animals deliver hope for horses

HORSE RESCUE: Skyla Critchlow, Jack Sadler, Tesse Ferguson from Byron Bay Equestrian Centre, Sky Bright, Constance Attard founder of Aussies Helping Animals, Marion Mawby, Asha Lee-Winton, Adam Mawby and Nemisis. Both Sky Bright and Nemesis were rescued horses.

NEW animal charity makes its first grant to local horse rescue group

Local Partners

Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Who is the oldest living ex-pupil from Byron Public? The school celebrates its 125th anniversary this September and wants you to be part of the celebration.

Boardriders battle but just miss out

MANAGEMENT: Boardriders team manager Danny Wills with Skins surfer Soli Bailey in Newcastle.

Byron battle hard in Newcastle competition

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

What's on the big screen this week

THIS week's releases offer variety as T2: Trainspotting proves not all sequels are terrible.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we ... Auction Pending...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennnial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial ... $525,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!