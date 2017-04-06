Byron mayor urges local disaster declaration

UN-YUMMY: The water level rose quickly around the Yum Yum Tree Cafe at New Brighton. Other areas in the shire such as Billinudgel, The Pocket, Main Arm, South Golden Beach, Mullumbimby and low lying areas of Ocean Shores and Brunswick Headswere also hit hard.

BYRON Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has urged the Commonwealth Government to declare Byron Shire a natural disaster area so residents within Byron Shire are eligible for individual disaster relief funding if required.

Mayor Richardson said although the shire hadn't been hit as hard as Lismore and Tweed, certain areas and residents within our shire have been left devastated,” Cr Richardson said.

"Within a space of a couple of hours on Wednesday morning the Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre, Salvos and Council have been inundated with requests for financial help.”

Mayor Richardson said Council had been in contact with state and federal representatives and they too expressed concern and are supporting Council's request for inclusion.

Local MP Justine Elliot echoed calls by the mayor demanding the Federal and State Governments urgently activate Category C assistance under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"Our region desperately requires more assistance from both the Federal and State Governments. They have the capacity to activate Natural Disaster Relief today to ensure that major and significant funding and assistance is delivered to our community,” said Ms Elliot.

Cr Richardson has told the Commonwealth the shire had residents in distress in Billinudgel, The Pocket, Main Arm, South Golden Beach, New Brighton, Mullumbimby and the lower lying areas of Ocean Shores and Brunswick Heads.

"We've also had reports of people who have lost their cars, which were uninsured, and also their home. These people need funding support,” he said.

"Our residents have lost goods, damage to homes and livelihoods and we need to ensure they have access to funding,” he urged.

Mayor Richardson also thanked the Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre and the Salvos for their continued care of our residents.

Donations can be made online at https://mdnc.org.au