Byron luxury resort partially reopening from September

Byron at Byron Resort is reopening on September 1, following a multi-million-dollar refresh.

BYRON at Byron resort has confirmed it will partially reopen on September 1.

A spokeswoman from parent company Crystalbrook Collection confirmed phase one of the venue’s reopening timeline starts on September 1, with 60 of 92 suites made available to travellers.

Phase two will include a number of updated guest suites and a new Eleme Day Spa, to open in November.

The spokeswoman confirmed the news will mean both full and part-time jobs available to locals across food and beverage, operations, admin and maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome back many team members who have been with the property for several years as well as some new faces,” she said.

The resort is in the final stages of completing a $6 million refresh to ensure an ongoing commitment to sustainability and seamless integration with the surrounding environment, in line with Crystalbrook Collection’s approach to Responsible Luxury and sustainable travel including making use of upcycled, recycled and locally sourced materials.

Phase one will feature a new restaurant offering, with 80 per cent of all ingredients sourced within a three-hour drive from Byron Bay.

Julian Moore remains as the resort’s general manager.

The new Resort Operations Manager, Monique Rutene, joins from Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley.

Director of Sales will be Sara Coughlan, Marketing and Communications Manager will be Pascale Rocher, Food and Beverage Manager will be Karthick Jayavel, and Angela Harris joins in as Human Resources Manager.

Crystalbrook Collection took ownership of Byron at Byron Resort on October 1, 2019.