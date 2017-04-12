News

Byron Lennox sweep the field

12th Apr 2017 10:10 AM
CARNIVAL: Byron Lennox juniors dominated last Saturdays Carnival
CARNIVAL: Byron Lennox juniors dominated last Saturdays Carnival

BYRON Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club ran out winners in the majority of games played at last Saturdays Juniors Carnival.

The sun shone all day and there were smiles all round with the club playing 13 games with wins in all ages.

The clean sweep was a great way to kick off round one of the group 18 Tweed Byron competition.

With 120 members signing up so far, the stage is set for a promising and successful season ahead and the club is also still taking on new players.

To sign up go: www.byronbaylennoxhead jrl.sportingpulse.net or call 0412 244 325.

Training and games are shared between both Byron Bay and Lennox Head fields.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay byron bay lennox heads junior rugby league lennox head rugby league

