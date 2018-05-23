Byron High is surf champ central

THE Far North Coast High School Surfing Titles were held last Friday in clean two-three feet waves at Lennox Head with Byron Bay taking first place for the second year running cementing themselves as the premier surfing school on the North Coast.

The Far North Coast Junior Regional Surfing Titles were held on the weekend at North Wall Ballina. Conditions on the Saturday were a challenging four-five feet with some incredible tubes on offer and Sunday produced cleaner and more perfect conditions.

The standard all weekend was extremely high and the best performance from the Byron Bay Boardriders groms came from Touma Cameron who took out the boys U/16 divisions and Duke Wrencher taking third in the boys U/14.

Next step for these groms will be the state titles and then hopefully the Australian Titles later in the year.

During both events there was high level of surveillance for sharks with the SLSC super drone and ski keeping a watchful eye. There are also smart drum lines strategically positioned further out to sea. It would be good to see as bit more strategy for the Byron Shire.

Next round of the Byron Bay Boardriders is the juniors this Sunday. Sign up at www.byronbayboard riders.com. Entries close 7pm Saturday.

Entries are coming in for the BK Surf Classic and Willsy X Groms, so to all locals, it's time to get your entry in. $5000 first prize in the Open Men's and $1000 in the Open Women's plus cash and prizes in other divisions.

- Byron Boardriders President, Neil Cammeron