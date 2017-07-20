Byron homelessness among worst in the state

Volunteers at The Byron Bay Community Centre will be collecting donations from today for a Care & Connect Day to be held August 9.

BYRON Bay comes second to Sydney with the highest number of rough sleepers in NSW.

In a bid to help the region's homeless, The Byron Community Centre will host its Care and Connect Day on August 9 and will open its doors to the homeless community to provide hot meals, haircuts, care packages, warm bedding and clothing.

Each year, The Byron Community Centre helps hundreds of vulnerable people, including those living without a home, to meet their basic needs and to access vital community support services.

Byron Community development officer, Shanti Des Fours said there are numerous reasons people become homeless.

"People in the community are becoming homeless because of domestic violence, financial difficulty and the housing affordability crisis," Ms Des Fours said.

In order to help the day to go ahead, the centre is urging the wider community to donate new or second-hand items such as:

- Warm clothing (jeans, jackets, socks, beanies, scarves and gloves).

- Wet weather gear/clothing

- Backpacks

- Boots

- Sleeping bags and blankets

- Toiletries (deodorant, women's sanitary items, chapsticks and moisturiser, shampoo and conditioner, soap, sunscreen and first aid items).

Ms Des Fours said the items offer comfort to people in need while the Byron Community Centre and other services work to provide long-term support and exits out of homelessness.

Drop your donations off from today to August 8 at the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 10am and 4pm.