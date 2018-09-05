Byron High snowboarders on a high

GREAT RUN: The Byron Bay High School snowboard team of Jarra and Kai Millis have made it to nationals.

BYRON Bay High School's snowboarding team has made it to the nationals, with twins Jarra and Kai Millis having a cracking season at Perisher, NSW.

In July, Jarra and Kai competed at interschools on a regional level in the border cross and giant slalom, both qualifying for the state competition in border cross and taking the team gold.

Last week the boys had challenging races in icy conditions at Thredbo for the state interschools, but they raced well and as a team qualified for nationals and Jarra placed 11th as an individual.

They went on to compete at state level in slopestyle (jumps/rails), taking out the team bronze and Kai placing ninth.

Kai then had a nervous few days waiting to see if his score was high enough to qualify for the nationals - and he has, so he's stoked.

Next week the boys compete in the Australian Junior Championships in border cross, slopestyle and half pipe (Perisher has the only half pipe in Australia), followed by the interschool nationals the week after.

The boys are incredibly grateful to Bun Coffee for supporting their competition endeavours and Brookfarm for helping feed them.

Follow their snowboarding antics on Instagram: @the_millis_twins.