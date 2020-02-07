Heaviest rain in 46 years, says chief meteorologist

HEAVY rainfall has drenched the Northern Rivers in the last 24 hours, but there's plenty more of it to come.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Abrar Shabren said Byron Bay received one of the highest rainfalls in the state since 9am on Thursday.

"Belongil Creek recorded 283ml until 9am today," he said.

"However, until 9am today we're still seeing rainfall but not as high.

"It's gone quite light, most of the day we will see similar rainfall conditions.

"This rain will continue in this area, but it will be more like showers."

Meanwhile, the chief meterologist from Sky News, Thomas Saunders, said the deluge of rain from 9am on Thursday to 9am on Friday in Byron Bay was the heaviest rainfall in 46 years.

Mr Shabren said the rainfall will continue to be consistent across the weekend but won't be as "torrential" as it has been in the past 24 hours.

"The system has moved further south to Mid North and Central coasts and the Sydney areas," he said.

"We will see some heavy intense bursts but not continued rainfall, the trough line is moving south.

"There will be definitely rainfall, it will rain but not as intense as we have seen.

"What we saw in the last 24 was more widespread rainfall, it was covered a large area."

Two onlookers watch flood water rising.

Looking ahead for the weekend, Mr Shabren said a weather system moving south from south east Queensland might high the Byron Bay area in the coming days.

"Gradually the cumulative totals will be quite high, it expected to continue to the early part of next week and by Tuesday we will see more thunderstorm activity," he said.

Sunday is forecast to be the heaviest day for rainfall across the region, with up to 70mm of rain is expected to fall in Byron, while between 20mm and 60mm of rain is forecast for Lismore.