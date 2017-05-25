Byron filmmaker's Createability

SCREENWORKS has announced the eight filmmakers from regional NSW to receive funding as part of Createability 2017- a project profiling work produced by artists with disability. Half the projects will include a person with disability in a key creative role on the production.

" I'm thrilled we have been able to increase the number of people with disability making the films as well as supporting the artists themselves” said Screenworks General Manager, Ken Crouch.

Two Byron film makers have been named in the line up. On Parr will see director Susie Forster of Ocean Shores teaming up with Tim Winton-Brown as co-producer, writer and presenter as he reacquaints with his old friend; a dancer, painter and sculptor in Nimbin. Darius Devas from Byron Bay, NSW will feature a dynamic young painter, born in Kenya in his film, Speaking With Colours.

Go to: www.screenworks .com.au/createability