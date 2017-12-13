Menu
Login
News

Byron FC finishes on high note

WILDLY SUCCESSFUL: Byron's Summer Youth League Wildcats celebrate.
WILDLY SUCCESSFUL: Byron's Summer Youth League Wildcats celebrate. Dogwhistle
by Dogwhistle

BYRON Bay FC's young Youth League teams finished the summer competition on a high note last Friday with emphatic wins over coastal neighbours Lennox Head Sharks in both boys' and girls' matches.

The Spell and the Gypsy Collective Wildcats dominated the Sharks from the kick-off, taking their final round with a 5-2 win to finish third on the SYL Table.

The boys' team also dominated with a comfortable 5-1 win over Lennox.

The championship race, however, proved to be more of a cliff-hanger.

To take the championship title, the young Rams needed a win and for table leaders Goonellabah to draw or lose their final-round match against South Lismore.

As the boys made short work of Lennox, Byron fans and officials watched the tense struggle unfold in Lismore via a flurry of text messages

The boys erupted in a jubilant celebration when the drawn Lismore match was finally announced.

Byron's fourth win in the Summer Youth Championships caps off an outstanding year for the club, with point score and premiership titles across several grades.

Topics:  byron bay footbal club byron bay wildcats rams summer youth league

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Access or protection for our precious beaches

Access or protection for our precious beaches

COUNCIL will review a raft of controversial measures taken to protect one of the shire's most treasured locations at Thursday's meeting.

Doctor 'repeatedly' warned of dangers before fatal tragedy

Island Quarry, near Byron Bay.

This is why no-one swims at this waterhole anymore

Who is nominated to the Palmie Awards 2017?

FINALISTS: Madeleine Lipson and Brian Pamphilon in the Bangalow Theatre Company's production of the Little Shop of Horrors.

The awards include theatre productions from the Northern Rivers.

Police arrive to move protesters from paid parking sites

Bangalow newsagent owner Carolyn Adams was getting her hair done when the protest over paid parking started.

Council workers due to start work on installing meters

Local Partners