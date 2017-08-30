News

Byron FC Cleans Up at FFNC Awards

SILVER MACHINE: Byron Bay FC brought home a swag of silverware from Football Far North Coast Annual Awards.
SILVER MACHINE: Byron Bay FC brought home a swag of silverware from Football Far North Coast Annual Awards. Dogwhistle
by Dogwhistle

BYRON Bay FC's winning 2017 Rams and Wildcats came away with a swag of silverware from last Saturday's Football Far North Coast Annual Awards including: Callan McMillan Shield B Champions Wildcats, Anzac Cup Premier Division Champions Rams, Womens Div 2 Fair Play Award Wildcats, Men's Div 2 Pointscore Champions, Premier Reserve Grade Pointscore Champions and Premier Division Pointscore Champions.

Individual honours went to Volunteer of the Month Kerry Northcott, Premier Reserve Grade Golden Boot Will Ennis, Premier Division Golden Boot Joel Wood and Sam Shepherd and Premier Division Coach of the Year Damon Bell. Team of the Year included James Tomlinson, Ben Ahern, Sam Shepherd and Aaron Walker.

Dogwhistle

Topics:  byron bay rams byron bay wildcats football far north coast

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stalinist pigeon perch attack fixed

Stalinist pigeon perch attack fixed

IS HISTORY set in stone? Or to borrow a phrase from Jefferey 'The Dude' Lebowski, is history, "Just like... your opinion man.”

Coffee suspended for a good cause

IN SUSPENSE: Alice Lebrvre, Coffee BOX manager and Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

SUSPENDED coffees all the go in Byron Bay.

Tracey's Giant volunteer award.

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR: Tracey Halpin-Brooke pictured with Titan Ryan James.

Tracey Halpin-Brooke wins Aquis/Titans Community Volunteer of Year

Wildcats will fight on

WILDCATS KICK ON: Movie Song sends it forward.

BYRON Wildcats played a big weekend of semis.

Local Partners