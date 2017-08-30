Byron FC Cleans Up at FFNC Awards

BYRON Bay FC's winning 2017 Rams and Wildcats came away with a swag of silverware from last Saturday's Football Far North Coast Annual Awards including: Callan McMillan Shield B Champions Wildcats, Anzac Cup Premier Division Champions Rams, Womens Div 2 Fair Play Award Wildcats, Men's Div 2 Pointscore Champions, Premier Reserve Grade Pointscore Champions and Premier Division Pointscore Champions.

Individual honours went to Volunteer of the Month Kerry Northcott, Premier Reserve Grade Golden Boot Will Ennis, Premier Division Golden Boot Joel Wood and Sam Shepherd and Premier Division Coach of the Year Damon Bell. Team of the Year included James Tomlinson, Ben Ahern, Sam Shepherd and Aaron Walker.

