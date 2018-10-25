Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

FASHIONISTAS: The Spell and the Gypsy Collective team with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the award ceremony.

FASHIONISTAS: The Spell and the Gypsy Collective team with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the award ceremony. Damien Ford Photography

BYRON Bay fashion business Spell & the Gypsy Collective took out the Regional Exporter of the Year Award at the Premier's NSW Export Awards in Sydney last night.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Northern NSW Ben Franklin congratulated the company, a privately-owned fashion and accessories label created by sisters Elizabeth and Isabella Briedis, on their win.

"This fantastic local business was founded in 2009 and started as a handmade jewellery business at the Byron Artisan Market but has grown to become a world fashion label,” Mr Franklin said.

"Spell & the Gypsy Collective has become a global brand known for its modern bohemian clothing creations.

"The Byron Bay business now ships its products to 130 countries around the world and is stocked in some of the largest online retail giants in the United States such as Revolve Clothing, Free People and Shopbop.

"Based in Byron Bay, the company employs 60 women across its headquarters and business.”

NSW Minister for Trade and Industry Niall Blair said Spell & The Gypsy Collective was one of 19 NSW export award winners announced at last night's awards.

The Premier's NSW Export Awards are led by the Export Council of Australia with principal sponsorship from the NSW Government. NSW exports to the world were valued at $82 billion in 2017 including $46 billion in goods export and another $36 billion in services exports.