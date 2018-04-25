Byron dawn service commemorates Beersheba charge

BYRON DAWN: Riders Kimberley Derighetti and Mark Noble- who took part in last year's Beersheba commemorative ride from Tabulam to Copmanhurst- with Paul Clark- grandson of Beersheba veteran Roy Winter- who delivered this year's address at the Dawn Service at the Memorial Gates in Byron Bay.

BYRON DAWN: Riders Kimberley Derighetti and Mark Noble- who took part in last year's Beersheba commemorative ride from Tabulam to Copmanhurst- with Paul Clark- grandson of Beersheba veteran Roy Winter- who delivered this year's address at the Dawn Service at the Memorial Gates in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

KOOKABURRAS joined in with the sad refrain of Danny Boy, sung as the sun rose behind the Memorial Gates at this year's ANZAC Day Commemorations in Byron Bay.

It was a distinctly Australian sound to hear as another big crowd of around 400 along with two horses and their riders, Mark Noble and Kimberley Derighetti, took part in year's Dawn Service.

This year's commemoration focused on the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba- a battle that saw the world's great cavalry charge by the Australian Light Horse- Mr Noble and Ms Derighetti took part in last October's Beersheba centenary ride from Tabulam to Copmanhurst.

The Beersheba connection was strong in Byron Bay this year with Paul Clark, whose grandfather Roy Winter was in the 4th Brigade of the 12th Regiment of the Mounted Corps at the Charge on Beersheeba, delivering this year's address.

The Last Post and Reveille were played by Pastor of the Byron Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church, Keith Jackson on the bugle that once belonged to Mr Winter.

Mr Clark, along with his grandfather's bugle, also made the trip back to Israel for the centenary commemorations and re-enactment of the famous charge last last year at the original site in Israel.

"It was an incredible experience to follow in my grandfather's footsteps and see the battlefield and other locations like Jerusalem, Bethlehem and the West Bank," Mr Clark said.