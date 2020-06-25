Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Bay man Keith Anderson has reflected on the Byron Shire News and its almost 49 years of history.
Byron Bay man Keith Anderson has reflected on the Byron Shire News and its almost 49 years of history.
News

Byron couple have a home full of local stories

Liana Turner
25th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’s enough history in Keith and Leona Anderson’s home for a museum, or two.

The Byron Bay couple have countless back-editions of Byron Shire News, including the very first, published in July, 1971.

Much of the memorabilia in their home their daughter, Julie, collected when she was working as a cleaner and one of the publication’s old offices was being closed.

Mr Anderson said he’d pretty well been reading the paper since it was first published.

“Jean Wright had a section in there called Mrs Busy Line,” he said.

“If someone was in hospital, you knew.”

When Leona and Keith Anderson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, it was featured in Byron Shire News.
When Leona and Keith Anderson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, it was featured in Byron Shire News.

That column included general local gossip, even letting people know when youths who’d moved to the big smoke were back in town for a visit.

“It was good, it kept locals in touch with one another,” Mr Anderson said.

“Then the sports came in, that was another thing that went well.”

Byron Bay man Keith Anderson with the first edition of Byron News, published in 1971.
Byron Bay man Keith Anderson with the first edition of Byron News, published in 1971.

Mr Anderson said he was sad to see the print edition of the paper wrap up. But his daughter has begun getting him connected with the news online so he can still stay up to date with local issues.

Mr Anderson has seen plenty of change in the Byron Shire, from a large proportion of industry leaving the region to the rise of tourism.

What hasn’t changed is his passion for the region, its people and its stories.

byron bay byron shire news northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest 2020 ticket holders getting refunds

        premium_icon Bluesfest 2020 ticket holders getting refunds

        News EARLY bird tickets to the 2021 festival will go on sale on next Wednesday, July 1.

        Council’s tactic for dealing with illegal homes

        premium_icon Council’s tactic for dealing with illegal homes

        News IT’S hoped the policy will help to address the “enormous amount of unregulated...

        Neighbours' incredible courage couldn't save crash victim

        premium_icon Neighbours' incredible courage couldn't save crash victim

        News They worked together in a desperate attempt to save another’s life

        Former mayor hit by spate of property repossessions

        premium_icon Former mayor hit by spate of property repossessions

        News A DISPUTE over cattle ownership has complicated matters in one case.