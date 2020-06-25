Byron couple have a home full of local stories

Byron Bay man Keith Anderson has reflected on the Byron Shire News and its almost 49 years of history.

THERE’s enough history in Keith and Leona Anderson’s home for a museum, or two.

The Byron Bay couple have countless back-editions of Byron Shire News, including the very first, published in July, 1971.

Much of the memorabilia in their home their daughter, Julie, collected when she was working as a cleaner and one of the publication’s old offices was being closed.

Mr Anderson said he’d pretty well been reading the paper since it was first published.

“Jean Wright had a section in there called Mrs Busy Line,” he said.

“If someone was in hospital, you knew.”

When Leona and Keith Anderson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, it was featured in Byron Shire News.

That column included general local gossip, even letting people know when youths who’d moved to the big smoke were back in town for a visit.

“It was good, it kept locals in touch with one another,” Mr Anderson said.

“Then the sports came in, that was another thing that went well.”

Byron Bay man Keith Anderson with the first edition of Byron News, published in 1971.

Mr Anderson said he was sad to see the print edition of the paper wrap up. But his daughter has begun getting him connected with the news online so he can still stay up to date with local issues.

Mr Anderson has seen plenty of change in the Byron Shire, from a large proportion of industry leaving the region to the rise of tourism.

What hasn’t changed is his passion for the region, its people and its stories.