Byron councillors tell Belongil residents they're dreamin'

AGAINST THE WALL: Councillors Sarah Ndiaye, Jan Hackett, Michael Lyon, Jeanette Martin and Cate Coorey on Belongil Beach near some of the rock walls the owners wish to repair. This group of councillors and mayor Simon Richardson beleive the owners are attempting to rebuild their walls. Christian Morrow

A SOLID majority of Byron Shire Councillors have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to the rock walls on Belongil Beach.

A group of property owners whose land fronts the beach have submitted DA's to the Office of Environment and Heritage to repair their existing rock walls that front the beach.

But Byron mayor Simon Richardson, along with councillors Ndiaye, Hackett, Lyon, Martin and Coorey, believe the owners are trying to rebuild their walls under the guise of a repair.

In a confidential settlement reached with a group of 14 plaintiffs in regard to the Belongil walls in 2016, owners of existing rock walls are permitted to maintain their existing protective structures, but not upgrade or replace them.

"The immortal words of Daryl Kerrigan (from the Australian movie The Castle) come to mind - 'tell 'em they're dreamin',” Cr Richardson said.

"They are dreaming if they think Byron councillors will believe the works are only 'repairs', they are dreaming if they think council staff believe it, and they are dreaming if they think the final adjudicators - the Coastal Panel - will believe the works are only repair.

"Council have submitted our position that these works are not repair in scope and should be refused, I believe the Coastal Panel will do so too.

"I also urge all local community members interested in this matter to put in a submission and, like the other councillors, staff and myself, tell the proponents they are dreamin'.”

A spokesperson for a group of the applicants responded, saying "it will be the Land & Environment Court that will decide the fate of these applications, not council.”

"These applications are not for the re-building (they are) repairs to their existing rock walls and there is... no basis to suggest the walls have had any impact on beach width at Belongil Beach.”

"Unlike the Jonson Street Structure which was built ninety (90) metres into the sea, these seawalls are landward of the high water mark and only come in contact with the ocean during major erosion events. Many of the walls have been in place for almost fifty years and the healthy state of the Belongil Beach is self-evident to anyone who visits.”

"Council (also) retained and endorsed a report by BMT WBM during the formulation of its draft CZMP who concluded that the Jonson Street Structure was solely responsible for approximately 20 metres of the landward recession of Belongil Beach.”

"We are working on the Coastal Zone Management Plan now,” Cr Cate Coorey said. "There are around 12 properties along the waterfront that have rocks in front of them.

"If you only repair five and you alter the wave and water movements, what are the impacts on their neighbours? We can't look at these individually, they have to be looked at together.

"There are also no environmental impact studies on any of these DA's and you can't do anything without them (EIS).”

Labour councillor Jan Hackett beleives the walls are not in need of repair at all.

"In their DA's they said the application was for repairs, but I have photographed the whole thing and they do not need repairs,” Cr Hackett.

"What they are trying to do is rebuild and eventually get this continuous wall. But there are not enough applications for that and we don't have the CMP yet.”

The applicants in turn rejected that any approvals to repair these walls will be premature.

The spokesperson for the group of applicants said, "During the past 20 years, council has demonstrated a serial inability to prepare a draft CZMP and is wholly responsible for the vacuum in responsible coastline management which has existed in Byron Bay for decades. By making these applications, the applicants are simply wishing to put the walls in a good state of repair.”

"Council retained and endorsed a WorleyParsons report in 2013 which identified, inter alia, the walls pose serious risks to public safety in their present state of disrepair. No other authority has taken any steps to deal with these known public safety risks. The proposed repair works will improve public safety.”