Byron Council updating road closure information

Christian Morrow
| 31st Mar 2017 7:47 AM
FALLEN TREE: SES volunteers from Campbelltown in Sydney clearing a tree completely blocking Oakland Avenue in Byron Bay.
FALLEN TREE: SES volunteers from Campbelltown in Sydney clearing a tree completely blocking Oakland Avenue in Byron Bay.

BYRON Shire Council advised locals that Myroadinfo is currently being updated and is the best contact for any road closures.

My Road Info: http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

Emergency crews are out this morning clearing trees that have fallen in Okland Avenue Byron Bay and Old Bangalow Road near Byron bay Golf Club.

Power is out in most of Mullumbimby and the Sandhills Day Care and all othe out school services are closed today.

All three roads into Mullumbimby are closed due to flood waters and the council chambers are closed.

Emergency contacts:

SES for assistance across the Shire: 132 500.

Keep up to date with weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings

For local emergency updates listen to ABC Radio.

Fallen trees and road damage can be reported to Council during weekdays 8.30am to 4pm on 6685 9300. On weekends and after hours, phone 6622 7022.

Topics:  byron shire council mullumbimby/brunswick heads my road info northern rivers flood emergency

