BYRON COUNCIL: Gates for Butler Street to thwart campers

For just over a month now I've been in the role of Mayor of Byron Shire and I must pay credit to Simon for the way he does the job. On the one hand it is demanding and requiring lots of time, effort and patience, but on the other very rewarding too. For those that aren't aware, Simon has stepped down for three months for family reasons.

In Council last Thursday we had the summer's topic of conversation, the roundabout sculpture, to decide upon. This has been a humbling episode and some serious mistakes were made, including in the way we had dealings with the artist. For that reason, out of fairness, we agreed to give him the opportunity to demonstrate how finishing the piece would look. This will come back to Council for final determination following that process, where its ultimate fate will be decided.

In other news, the final site of the Rotunda in Railway park was resolved and we came to an agreed position on Ferry Reserve and Massey Greene Holiday Parks We also determined that lockable steel gates in Butler St Reserve would be installed to prevent the illegal camping and dumping that has been a nightmare for the markets and local residents of late. Therefore, once this has occurred, for those parking in there during the day, you will need to have left the reserve by 9pm or face waiting until 6am the next day to get out.

It should be noted that Butler Street Reserve will be closed for six months from the afternoon of 7 July 2019, when work on the Byron Bypass starts. The weekly farmers' markets and monthly markets will have to relocate while the bypass is being built and Council staff are working with the market operators to find alternative locations. It was heartening to have support for this move come from market managers during public access at the Council meeting.

Council acknowledges that the construction of the Byron Bay bypass will be a significant disruption to the markets and we will do everything we can to help with this transition. It is our desire to have both the markets back at the Butler Street Reserve as soon as possible.