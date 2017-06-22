Byron Council 'Air Tax' proposal slammed as 'outrageous'

Mullumbimby Middle Pub is one small business that has been affected by the Byron Shire Council 'air-tax'.

THE Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW has labelled Byron Shire Council's moves to rush through a new 'tax on air' at today's Council meeting as "outrageous".

AHA NSW Director of Liquor and Policing John Green said the council was rushing through the controversial policy just a week after submissions were due in on the issue.

"It is outrageous council would rush through a retrospective tax on balconies attached to local businesses without proper consultation with those affected," Mr Green said.

"What's the sudden rush?"

Mr Green said the effect of the policy is to impose a per square metre fee for commercial use of a balcony if it extends from a building into the "airspace" over a road or footpath.

"We are especially concerned at the proposed operation of the policy to apply to balconies which were approved and constructed with no requirement for any payment to council in relation to their on-going use," he said.

"Some of these buildings are more than 100 years old and cost a lot of money to maintain as it is."

Mr Green said the proposed fee for the use of existing structures was "wrong" and the overhead on small businesses would be "unaffordable".

"Our advice is that the legality of this move, particularly in regard to the nature of the tax grab, is questionable."

"This issue is of vital importance to our members and needs to be addressed."