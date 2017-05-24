Byron council accused of backflip over Bruns foreshore plans

BRUNSWICK Heads residents are accusing Byron Shire councillors of a "backflip" over plans to surrender to development plans for the town's valuable foreshore reserves.

A rescission motion at this Thursday's council meeting introduced by Greens councillor Sarah Ndiaye, if passed, would overturn the council's previous "non-negotiable" position against NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust taking wholesale control of about 36,000sqm of land for commercial useage.

It follows several years of negotiations between the council and the Holiday Parks Trust over its plans for the land, which surrounds the village's three popular holiday parks.

In a recent newsletter, Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson wrote that the council was "negotiating to get at least three times wider public access along the foreshore of each park, better and upgraded boat ramps, a carpark and kids playground for the public and protection of the memorial cypress trees".

REMEMBERANCE PINES: As part of Anzac Day commemorations D'Arcy O'Meara shared the story of the Memorial Pines in North Terrace Park with students from Brunswick Heads Public School. He is seen here with his daughter Kelly Dodd and grandchildren Stella and Spike Dodd. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

He said a "majority of councillors have decided to play the game as well as we can" rather than "leave the field and fight about the rules".

But Brunswick Heads Foreshore Protection Group convenor Michelle Grant said the council was putting its faith in "deceptive" concept drawings - which she dubbed "cartoons" issued by the the Holiday Parks Trust over their plans for the land.

"By default they're agreeing to the boundaries in the cartoon, which is a concept drawing, not a real planning document," she said.

"They don't know what they're agreeing to and they don't know what they're giving away.

"There is nothing in this plan for us, it totally benefits the parks trust."

The NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust plans to take formal control of about 36,000sqm of public land around Brunswick Heads, much of which it has already acquired via compulsory acquisition and been using for several years.

Ms Grant said the Foreshore Protection Group had supported the Trust taking most of the land except for three crucial heritage areas totalling about 10,000sqm.

At issue is the foreshore of the Ferry Reserve caravan park, the southern end of Terrace Reserve known as Memorial Pine Park, and a partial section of Lot 7705 of the Massy Greene Reserve.

"For five years we've consistently said that they could have 26,000sqm of land, but these three particular blocks because of their value (they) can't have," Ms Grant said.

In response, Greens councillor Sarah Ndiaye said she understood the "sense of injustice" residents felt about the Parks Trust being able to take land away they saw as community owned.

However, she said the community was in danger of losing gains it had achieved since revisions to the original "disastrous" Plan of Management released in 2014, which had undergone significant revisions.

She said the gains included 10m set back zones along the foreshore, a public walking trail and public access to boat ramps.

She said fighting the Trust on the issues would be counter-productive.

"Actually I see very little that we have to gain by going down that route but we have a lot to lose," she said.

"By alienating our relationship with the Trust we would have no say in what went on there."

The rescission motion will be debated at the council's ordinary monthly meeting tomorrow from 9am.

