A new online era: More for you every day of the week

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 5000 local students, parents and supporters took part in this year's Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay.

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 5000 local students, parents and supporters took part in this year's Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

We've been telling the stories of the Byron Shire for more than 40 years, bringing local news and information to your front door.

Today, we enter a new era.

One where we renew our commitment to bring you stories about people you know, to expose wrongdoing and hold decision makers accountable, to help grow your connection with your community, and to document our town's history.

The Byron Shire News is changing so that we can keep you better informed every day of the week.

But we need your support.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.

Your subscription will help to fund the stories that really matter to our local community.

Without you, many of them would never be told.

We take our responsibility to you seriously.

From today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, you will get access to all local news, state news and a national news feed. You get to read everything happening in Byron and surrounds, and the wider region including Lismore and The Gold Coast, as well as the best in state and national news, business and sport from our sister titles The Daily Telegraph and The Courier Mail and much more.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVES

Why it took so long to honour a Byron Bay digger

Bangalow Show shines despite the dust

The political flame blame games hit catastrophic level

We refuse to pay rates while we're living in a ghetto

You will still have free online access to vital information such as emergency bushfire updates, severe weather warnings, road closures, missing person reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk. Classifieds and real estate listings online will also be free to access.

A small number of readers have noticed over the last few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology. So if you are already a subscriber including at the Northern Star, you simply need to log in to Byron Shire News and you're away.

While regional print readership has remained steady over the last four years, digital audiences have grown significantly, doubling in fact, to 1.6million per month.

We've had boots on the ground in Byron for 114 years, bringing you news and information. Who else does that in our town? We look forward to your support.

This does not affect your print product, which will continue to come out on Thursday for free.

As part of our evolving change, we now have a morning newsletter, where the most up-to-date news is delivered to your inbox in the morning. Sign up to them here.

+ YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE HERE