Byron bounces back

MIDDLE MAN: Ethan Archer who was very solid in midfield.

MIDDLE MAN: Ethan Archer who was very solid in midfield. Dogwhistle

BYRON Bay Rams have bounced back from their first loss of the season last week to claim a dominant 2-0 win over Tintenbar East Ballina in the Summer Youth League.

Goals from Luca Twomey and Raphael Gorman-Coates saw the Rams climb back to equal first on the ladder in what ended up being a routine, but important, victory.

It was an impressive performance from the Rams who rarely allowed Tintenbar out of their own half, let alone allowing them into attacking positions.

Byron could have have taken the lead in the final minute of the first half when man of the match, Ronan Krarup, put the ball in the net but the referee inexplicably disallowed the goal.

As Krarup scored, a Tintenbar defender fouled a Rams player off the ball with the referee awarding Byron a free kick outside the box rather than playing advantage to allow the goal to stand.

Thankfully the reeferees decision did not influence the result of the match as the Rams scored in the first minute of the second half when Twomey hit a first-time strike off a Krarup cross.

From that moment there was only going to be one winner as Byron set-up camp in the Tintenbar front third and peppered their goal with shots.

A combination of good saves, poor finishing and the woodwork continually denied Byron Bay until an impressive build-up play sealed the win.

After winning the ball deep in his own half, Harry Barlow started an attack that saw a combination of one-touch passing cut through Tintenbar's defence, giving Gorman-Coates the space for an impressive finish past the goalkeeper.

The win sets-up a huge match against Richmond Rovers this Friday with both teams in the hunt for the premiership. Kick-off is 8pm at Neilson Park.