Byron Boardriders Presentation Day

THIS coming Sunday December 9 is the Annual Presentation for the Byron Bay Boardriders at Guzman Y Gomez Mexican. Kick off is 4pm. If you have been a sponsor of BBB throughout the year then please come along for a few drinks and eats. The night will include presentation of trophies for all Division placegetters, as well as Special Member Awards. Hopefully all finished by 6pm all going well.

There are still some good waves around over the last week, but wow the water temperature, one day its boardies and the next day its get the steamer back out. Anyway we have to be grateful for a few offshores and a bit of swell. And you can't help but get excited about the first cyclone, albeit a long way out up north, but it may still do its thing and generate some east swell.

In Hawaii, there has been quite a few lay days at Sunset, but in between we have seen Soli Bailey progress through to Round 4, where there are no easy heats. Following on from the Sunset event, the World Tour will move to Pipeline for the final comp of the year and which will also decide the 2018 World Champion. The Pipe is due to kick off on December 9, and how good would it be to see the Worlds best surfers in 10 foot plus Pipe perfection.