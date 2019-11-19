Menu
PADDLE OUT: Patagonia manager Silas Mackay and Byron Boardriders President Neil 'Freddo' Cameron will both be at this Saturday's Paddle out.
News

Byron Boardriders join in Paddle Out for Bight

by Byron Bay Boardriders president, Neil Cameron
19th Nov 2019 4:59 PM

THE Surfriders Paddle Out For The Bight is on this Saturday in Byron Bay. This is an opportunity for Byron Bay Boardriders to get behind the global effort to save the oceans that give us so much enjoyment.

We are joining with our club sponsor Patagonia and Sea Shepard to say NO to drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight. Come and join with others concerned about our environment and what some big companies are trying to do to our oceans.

This is all to stop a Norwegian Company Equinor drilling for oil in The Great Australian Bight. This is a National Day of Action and Byron Bay will be heard.

Everyone is welcome. Meet at 9am on Saturday morning on the Eastern side of the Surf Club near the Peace Pole. Bring your boards, skis or whatever. Don't forget sunscreen, water and hats. Maybe wear your Club shirt and cap.

Byron Bay Boardriders final club round for 2019 is on this Sunday. With forecasts not looking ideal we will wait and see what is on offer on the day.

As we go to print Soli Bailey has been eliminated at Haleiwa in Hawaii in very tricky conditions. This was certainly no reflection on Sols surfing ability, as we all know he has the goods and ability to match it with anyone.

Byron Shire News

