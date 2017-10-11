Byron Boardriders bring their A-Game

LAST weekend saw a team from Byron Bay Boardriders travel to Coffs Harbour for the Nudie North Coast qualifying trials for the Australian Boardriders Battle to take place in February at The Newcastle Surf Festival.

This is the biggest teams event in the world and is sanctioned by the World Surf League, which means any of the pro surfers are allowed to represent their clubs. It's a tag team format plus a skins surfer with time limits imposed. With nine other teams competing at Coffs, Byron took down a team of seasoned competition surfers plus youth.

Byron was lead by former World Tour surfer and local legend Daniel Wills, whose experience, and motivation is invaluable. The rest of the team comprised Duke Wrencher, Taj Richmond, Joel Paxton, Kirsty Shaw-Zoric, and it was a big welcome back to local ripper and former QS surfer Jarrod Sullivan.

The whole team brought their A game to the comp and as a result Byron came away with the win, with Le-Ba second and Coffs Harbour third.

It was a great weekend and great team spirit. In two weeks' time, Byron Boardriders will travel to Point Lookout on Stradbroke Island to compete in The Straddie Assault, another teams event. Soli Bailey is confirmed already, with the rest of the team will be finalised this week.

Don't forget The Byron Bay Boardriders Charity Golf Day, which is on this Sunday, October 15 at Byron Bay Golf Club. Contact Kracka for information on 0431570574.

This is a pretty hectic time of the year for our club. with teams events, golf touraments, club rounds and only average surf on offer, not to mention our annual presentation. None of this would be possible without a great committee. Thank you everyone and all our sponsors.

With the help of Pete Bailey, our website is currently undergoing a major redesign and should be up and running before the start of the new season.

President,

Neil Cameron