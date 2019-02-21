Byron board riders sign on

BYRON Bay Boardriders annual sign on is happening from 2-4pm this Saturday at the Park Hotel at Suffolk Park.

When you join the Boardriders this weekend you'll receive a members shirt and cap along with discounts at various sponsor stores throughout Byron Bay as well as entry into all our club rounds throughout the year.

You could also win a JS Surfboard which will be raffled off at the sign on.

Come along, sign on, grab a bite to eat, have a drink, and be in the running to win a brand new board.

LAST weekend, the Boardriders sent a team to Newcastle to compete in the Australian Boardriders Battle- the biggest Teams event in Australia.

Saturday saw us compete in the individual heats and finish 14th out of about 24 teams.

On Sunday it was all about tag-team surfing and we drew both North Narrabeen and Mereweather, two of the strongest clubs in Australia.

They showed they meant business and we were certainly in the game. But our surfers struggled to find the bigger waves in the allocated time as Joel Parkinson found out later on, proving even the best surfers can be brought undone under the strict and deadly time frame.

But a great weekend was had by all and a big thank you goes out to our club sponsor and member Pete Bailey from Adongroup.

The Boardriders also want to send our best wishes to the surfer who was attacked by a shark last weekend at Belongil Beach and wish him a speady and full recovery.

Well done to the boys that got him in and applied the tourniquet.

This kind of quick action can mean the difference between life and death.

And of course many thanks to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Team who are amazing.

By the end of this week we should be seeing a considerable jump in swell.

Be aware of your limits before jumping in and check conditions thoroughly first.

See you all at the sign

on.

Boardriders president Neil Cameron