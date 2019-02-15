Byron Beez step up to play for the state

BYRON Bay Basketball's talent pool got deeper and wider this year with four players representing the club at the 2019 Australia Junior Country Cup in Albury/Wodonga.

The young Beez were part of teams competing for NSW against the top country teams from Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand. The Byron players who stepped up to state were Laila Campbell, Isis Crawford, Harley Kent and Jackson Ware.

Selections were also made for the U16 NSW Country squads with Harley Kent and Jackson Ware both named.

Club President Alvin Caoyonan was extremely proud of the four players.

"Last year we sent three players to the Country Cup, this year it's four and two have been selected into the Country squad which is a great achievement for a relatively new club,” he said.

The Country team will compete at the 2019 Under 16 Australian Junior Championships in Darwin, Northern Territory from July 6-13.