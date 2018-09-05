Menu
Login
The Bachelor intruder Jamie-Lee grew up in Byron Bay.
The Bachelor intruder Jamie-Lee grew up in Byron Bay. Channel 10
News

Byron beauty's dramatic debut on The Bachelor

Seanna Cronin
by
5th Sep 2018 9:00 PM

A TRIP to hospital isn't what you'd hope for during your first day on The Bachelor.

Jamie-Lee was one of three intruders to enter the fray on Ten's reality dating show tonight, and during a friend game of 'moonhopper' netball.

 

The Bachelor intruders Jamie-Lee, Brittney and Deanna.
The Bachelor intruders Jamie-Lee, Brittney and Deanna. Channel 10

 

The 27-year-old venue manager, who lives in Sydney but grew up in Brunswick Heads and attended Mullumbimby High School before moving to Kiama with her family to finish Years 11 and 12, rolled her ankle in a friendly tackle by fellow bachelorette Brooke.

As a professional rugby union player, Bachelor Nick Cummins came straight to Jamie-Lee's aid and carried her off the field.

Jamie-Lee suffers an injury just a few hours into her first day on The Bachelor.
Jamie-Lee suffers an injury just a few hours into her first day on The Bachelor. Channel 10

"I'm in a bit of pain and Nick, the poor thing, has to look at me crying. It is so embarrassing," she said.

She later returned to the cocktail party with crutches and a moon boot as the accessories to her stunning green sequin gown.

Once again, Nick swept her up in his arms and carried her off for a one-on-one chat. 

"He's making me feel like a feather," she said. "It's kind of attracting being in these big arms."

The Bachelor to the rescue.
The Bachelor to the rescue. Channel 10

He then gave her the first rose at the rose ceremony - much to the shock of the original bachelorettes who assumed at least one of the intruders would be sent packing.

There's clearly chemistry between the pair, with Nick commenting he felt "good vibes" with Jamie-Lee early on. He promised to give them the "chance and time" for their connection to grow.

The Bachelor continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

channel 10 nick cummins television the bachelor 2018 the bachelor australia

Top Stories

    Big issue with new road rule

    Big issue with new road rule

    News A CONTROVERSIAL “go slow” law that comes with a hefty fine is confusing motorists and putting them in danger.

    EDITORIAL: The view from the cheap seats

    EDITORIAL: The view from the cheap seats

    News Can't wait to see the Canberra bloopers reel.

    Elena makes it to state discus

    Elena makes it to state discus

    News Elena makes state discus championships

    6 tips to secure tickets to Falls Festival 2018

    6 tips to secure tickets to Falls Festival 2018

    Whats On Want to make it to the Byron leg of the event? Then read on

    Local Partners