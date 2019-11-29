Byron beauty queen talks vision of world peace

UNIVERSAL: Byron Bay model and 2018 Miss World Australia Taylah Cannon has rubbed shoulders with federal politicians as part of a World Vision campaign calling for Peace on Earth this Christmas.

Taylah spent two days in Canberra for the charity’s inaugural Peace on Earth Pledge, which gives Australians the opportunity to contribute to world peace via an online campaign.

Taylah travelled with fellow Miss World contestants Esma Voloder and Jenayah Elliott to encourage federal politicians to sign the pledge and encourage Australians to follow their lead.

The campaign was born out of a World Vision report, Crisis Averted, which found that the high incidence of conflict globally had fuelled an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis.

The Crisis Averted report found:

Forced displacement of people hit its highest point in recorded history in 2018, with 70.8 million people driven from their homes - half of all refugees are children

Between 2002-2013, the UN found 86 per cent of humanitarian needs were linked to conflict and violence. With the escalation of the Syria conflict, that went as high as 97 per cent in some years since then

That displacement has led to around 131.7 million people needing humanitarian assistance worldwide, at a cost of $US26.6 billion ($AU39.2 billion)

One of the recommendations of the Crisis Averted report, therefore, is for Australia to boost its annual budget for conflict prevention from $32 million to $93 million within three years.

The Peace on Earth Pledge will give people 10 options to help create a better world, such as buying a toy for a child affected by conflict, donating to a food bank for displaced families in Australia, making peace with a friend or family member or calling on our leaders to make Australia a top-10 peace-builder globally.

To sign the Peace on Earth Pledge go to https://www.worldvision.com.au/peace #peacepledge