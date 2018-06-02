Byron beach doof fortress disturbs neighbours

AFTERMATH: The remains of the 'doof fortress' built on Byron Main Beach near the surf lifesaving club

AFTERMATH: The remains of the 'doof fortress' built on Byron Main Beach near the surf lifesaving club Contributed

AN illegal dance party that took place late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning on Byron Main Beach has caused nearby residents concern over noise and destruction on the beach.

Up to 50 revellers dug a large pit and surrounded it with a sand wall just 250 metres east of the surf life saving club.

A nearby neighbour said the party started around 9pm with a DJ booth set up, a fire lit and several poles were burnt. Police were contacted several times during the evening with the party continuing until around 2.30am.

Do you know more? Contact editor@byronshirenews.com.au