Byron's just for rich and famous (and criminals): YOUR SAY
THERE are growing concerns about house prices and holiday letting in what was once a sleepy beachside haven.
Byron Bay has certainly changed a lot over the years.
Once known for its whaling industry, butter factory and relaxed surfing culture, the town is now a hotspot for celebrities ‒ and it's increasingly unaffordable.
According to realestate.com.au, the median house price is now $1.5 million, and the median weekly rent is $755.
>>> Who bought $22 million luxury beachfront mansion?
>>> 5 places to spot a celebrity in Byron Bay
Byron Shire Council is still desperately working to secure a local framework for short term holiday letting, including a 90-day cap on non-hosted holiday lets.
Deputy Mayor Michael Lyon said the shire was quickly becoming a place for the rich, and expressed concerns the town would be "destroyed".
We asked our readers: Is it too late to save Byron Bay?
Here are some of the responses.
Tess Cooper: "Byron's only for the rich and famous, oh and criminals. Been going downhill for years."
Peter Armstrong: "Forty years ago you knew everyone in town."
Sylvia Silson: "All the rich people of Byron can save it."
Justin Dono: "It was too late to save Byron Bay 10 years ago."
Steve Kite: "Typical. Rich, snotty-nosed (people) stuff every town they have gone to. As if people will pay to park in a town full of overpaid nobodies. Town has been on a downward spiral for years, thanks to out of control backpackers and famous floggers."
Antonia Staff: "Rich destroy what they came for.
Brett Pearson: "Beautiful spot, overgrown by fools."
Brooke Cotten: "Couldn't pay me to go there."
Linda Scott: "We would go down for breakfast/lunch, it was good. Now we don't bother. Too hard finding a park, it is not nice anymore."
Lisa Hecimovic: "A real shame as we have some of the most spectacular country here on the North Coast."
Dawn Loschiavo: "I used to live at Byron Bay back in the 60s. Wouldn't live there now for free."
Stewart Bateman: "If you have lived on the North Coast for more than 30 years and didn't realise Byron Bay was lost and overrated (and) overpriced, you're not awake."
Sandra Mcleod: "A yuppie town now. Won't go there unless necessary, hate it."
Tanya Lee: "Been that way for many years, way overpriced, but so is Ballina. It's ridiculous."
Monica Wilcox: "Affordable housing disappeared years ago, so its residents diversity was disappearing years ago."