Byron Bay women bowlers off to regional play off

BYRON Bay women bowlers have emerged winners over four other teams at the the local Division 4 pennant competition held recently in the district.

The win follows a runners- up position achieved in the 2016 competition and the Byron women will be off to regional play-offs on June 7-8 at Kingscliff.

"Byron Women's bowls has gone from strength to strength over the past few years,” Byron Bay women's bowls vice-president Robyn Armstrong said.

"We particularly would like to mention the great support that we have received from NSW women's bowls who provided the four coaches to train us at coaching clinics held at Byron Bay over the past three years.

"These coaching clinics were open to the district and have been well supported by current and new bowlers.

"As a result we now have three accredited coaches at our club and we are reaping the benefits.

"Our club is very open and relaxed and we believe in getting together and having fun and supporting each other.

"New players are welcome to come along and try the sport of bowls just by coming along to the club at 9.15am on any Tuesday morning for a roll up.”

Byron Bay Bowls Club is in Marvel St Byron Bay (near the Memorial Gates). For information call 66856202 or go to the Byron Bay Women's Bowling Club Facebook page.