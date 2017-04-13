News

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

Kathy McCabe | 13th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.
HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TEARS fell and the applause thundered as Patti Smith completed her emotionally-drenched, eight-minute-long rendition of A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall.

The revered rock laureate smiled gently and mouthed her thanks to a black-tie audience crowned with European royalty who were celebrating the recipients of last year's Nobel prizes in December.

Even with all the love and respect being directed Smith's way, she was disappointed by her sudden stumble at the start of the second verse of Bob Dylan's song.

As she has explained, she didn't forget the words but her nerves stopped them from reaching her mouth.

"I think it was because it was for Bob Dylan. It was a Nobel prize. I was also sitting with the orchestra, which I had never had to do before, and I think I was hit by a wave of emotions I have never navigated before," she says from her writing room in her New York apartment.

"Actors call it a white-out, you know the lines but all of a sudden everything goes blank. Like a child, I wanted to run away but I pulled myself together. One thing I have always thought is it is important to tell people what you are feeling.

"I am very comfortable saying I f ***ed this up or I don't want to do this song because it feels phony tonight. I have no qualms talking to people from the stage, they are my responsibility.

"But I was there as a guest and I wanted to do my very best. Even the King Of Sweden looked pleased at the end, I had the King Of Sweden on my side!"

Yet Smith still felt humiliated despite her graceful recovery after stopping the orchestra, just as Adele would do two months later at the Grammy Awards.

US singer Patti Smith covers her face when performing 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall' by absent 2016 Nobel literature laureate Bob Dylan during the 2016 Nobel prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)
US singer Patti Smith covers her face when performing 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall' by absent 2016 Nobel literature laureate Bob Dylan during the 2016 Nobel prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Jonas Ekstromer

A couple of months later, the 70-year-old punk rocker, poet and author still feels the pinch of that moment yet not a day goes by when someone doesn't stop her on the street, from tourist to kindergarten teacher, and thank her for "f***ing it up".

Their gratitude isn't rooted in hero worship. Her perseverance and eventual triumph was an underdog's story.

There is a hint of a laugh in her voice as she recalls being mobbed by a squad of Nobel prize-winning scientists in the lobby of her Stockholm hotel.

"They told me how much it meant to them because they all feel like that, they all have those moments," she says.

"I learned a huge lesson from this. There are certain things we go through that aren't for us. They are to serve people.

"I didn't serve the people exactly how I was hoping to, with a flawless, beautiful rendition of Bob Dylan's great song.

"But I wound up as some little lesson in humility and prevailing and it important people know they can make big mistakes and they will prevail."

Just a few weeks after the Stockholm performance, Smith turned 70 on New Year's Eve.

She celebrated by performing with her children Jackson and Jesse at the Riviera Theatre in the city of her birth, Chicago.

REM frontman Michael Stipe surprised her on stage with a cake and led the crowd in a resounding Happy Birthday.

Her age factors in her decision to call her upcoming tour of Australia her last. Her doctor has advised her to keep air travel to short distances because of a lifetime of chronic bronchial problems.

"I am making priorities in my life and I want to devote most of my time to writing and some performing and my family. I am very healthy, I have only one health issue and that is asthma," she says.

"Believe me, I am tough but the doctor said no long flights over four hours."

US singer Patti Smith performs at the Gurten music open air festival in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 19, 2015. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
US singer Patti Smith performs at the Gurten music open air festival in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 19, 2015. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP) Peter Klaunzer

For her final shows, including two headlining appearances at Bluesfest, Smith is revisiting her seminal debut album Horses.

Released in 1975, the album announced the arrival of the Godmother of Punk, who was already a published poet.

A year after the world was beset by a rollcall of unexpected deaths from David Bowie and Leonard Cohen to Prince and George Michael, there is a bittersweetness to Smith's reprisal of a record which marked her coming to life as a rock artist.

Horses was written as a requiem to Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison and "the people we lost".

Smith can't help but see the ghosts of all those she has loved and lost when she and band mates perform an album long regarded as one of the greatest records to emerge from the New York punk rock nursery.

"When I wrote it, part of it was a requiem to Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison and the people we lost then," she says.

"Now when we perform it, the requiem includes my brother, my husband, Lou Reed, The Ramones, so many people we knew, people we played with, our good friends.

"So I find when I am doing these songs that I am thinking of the whole world of these people and include them in my consciousness. And also I am asking the (audience) to include the people they have lost in their consciousness.

"It is a celebration of life but yes, it absolutely salutes the dead."

For many who adore Smith, who has become a best-selling author with her compelling memoirs Just Kids and M Train, the enduring image of this artistic yet humble giant of music and letters is the Robert Mapplethorpe photo adoring the Horses cover.

It is an era-defining image taken by the man she loved and who co-starred through so much of Just Kids.

That book captured their early years when Smith was writing and exploring rock music while and Mapplethorpe pursuing his photography and coming to terms with his sexuality, even as they were lovers.

Smith not only remembers the circumstances of the shoot, but more than 40 years later, every moment of it from the way his hand trembled slightly when he was excited to his gentle look as he gave her instructions. Her mood was frustration and agitation; she was running out of time to cut her hair for a gig that night at legendary New York club CBGB.

The album cover photo was the eighth frame of 12 shots on the roll.

"Whenever I see that photo, I just see Robert and the moments between us. Every frame is a different moment. He had no assistant, no fancy equipment, we were alone in the room," she says, casting the scene.

"I had a black jacket on and he asked me to take the jacket off. He liked the white of my shirt. I took it off and threw it over my shoulder, and looked defiant because I didn't want to take my jacket off.

"He took the shot and said 'I have it.' I asked him how did he know. We had such alchemy, such chemistry between us, we just knew what to do."

Now her daughter Jesse teases her whenever they are going through old pictures; there is a thread which connects every single one of them to that moment when the Horses cover was captured.

"My daughter always laughs when she sees old pictures of me," Smith says, also laughing.

"Because I am wearing the same clothes and the same haircut."

  • At Mojo stage tonight from 10.20pm performing her album Horses and tomorrow at Crossroads from 5.30pm with an acoustic show.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 byron bay patti smith whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
GALLERY: What to wear to this year's festivals

GALLERY: What to wear to this year's festivals

ICONIC home-grown festival fashion brand Spell & Gypsy launch Festival '17 Collection to coincide with BluesFest.

Disaster relief delivered in record time: Lismore MP

APPROVED: Page MP Kevin Hogan, Coffee Shots owner Mary Bryant, Lismore MP Thomas George and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Deborah Benhayon celebrating the approval of Category C disaster grants for LIsmore.

MPs say funding speed has set precedent for the region

Our simple treasures are back

OLD AND GOLDEN: Horse and carriage ride across the Brunswick River.

Old and Gold returns for winter.

Take care when you hit beach at Easter

Lifeguards gearing up for a busy period on our beaches

Local Partners

GALLERY: What to wear to this year's festivals

ICONIC home-grown festival fashion brand Spell & Gypsy launch Festival '17 Collection to coincide with BluesFest.

Skaters fly high at Bruns

BATTLER: Aimee Massey flying high at the Battle at Bruns. Photo: Graeme McDonald

Battle at Bruns reaches for the sky

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Let the festival begin: Acts not to be missed this Bluesfest

HEADLINER: Soul queen Mary J Blige will be perfomring at Tyagarah this weekend.

A handy list of some of the different music styles in the event

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

One of a kind opportunity...

13 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 5 3 3 $1,050,000 to...

We are excited to introduce such a a beautiful well maintained two dwelling property, where the pictures tell the story. All located a short drive to the shops...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Sat 22 April...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Excellent value in Brunswick Heads village!

5/15-17 Mullumbimbi Street, Brunswick Heads 2483

Unit 2 1 1 $575,000 to...

A lovely and affordable two bedroom townhouse located in the very heart of the increasing prohibitively priced suburb of Brunswick Heads. Both bedrooms have high...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!