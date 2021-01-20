Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

Byron Bay's first traffic signals have been switched on overnight.

Byron Bay's first traffic signals have been switched on overnight.

Traffic woes in Byron will hopefully be eased with the first traffic signals being switched on overnight at the Ewingsdale Road interchange.

The installation of the traffic signals are part of plans to address peak period queuing on the Pacific Highway.

Transport for NSW Director North Region Anna Zycki said traffic queues often build up on the highway in the weekday morning peak period before the Ewingsdale Road exit, which is a significant safety hazard for all road users.

>>>SEE MORE: Are traffic lights the solution to Byron’s traffic woes?

“The speed limit for the Pacific Highway at this location is 110 km/hour and while warning and speed management systems operate during peak periods, Transport for NSW now has signals as an additional measure to better manage safety and traffic flow,” Ms Zycki said.

The NSW Government is investing $750,000 in a project at the Ewingsdale Road interchange on the Pacific Highway to manage traffic flow and reduce highway congestion during peak traffic periods for motorists travelling to Ewingsdale and Byron Bay.

“We want to ensure commuters and other road users complete their journeys safely, which is why the NSW Government is investing $750,000 to improve traffic flow and reduce highway congestion at this pinch point.”

Ms Zycki said Transport for NSW has installed the signals on the eastern approach to the roundabout on the Ewingsdale interchange.

“The installation includes sensors which will trigger the signals when queuing happens, to assist to manage highway traffic flow,” Ms Zycki said.

“Transport for NSW is also working with Byron Shire Council to explore whole of transport solutions for travel in and around Byron Bay.”

The NSW Government is investing $750,000 in a project at the Ewingsdale Road interchange on the Pacific Highway to manage traffic flow and reduce highway congestion during peak traffic periods for motorists travelling to Ewingsdale and Byron Bay.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this project was completed.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.