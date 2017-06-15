Byron Bay the east coast's best pork

THE Byron Bay region is famed for its laid-back lifestyle and beaches, but now it can add the East Coast's best pork to that list.

Byron Bay Pork took out second place in Australian Pork Limited's Steak Your Claim competition, which seeks out Australia's best pork.

The first and third places were awarded to Western Australian pig farmers.

APL's General Manager of Marketing, Peter Haydon said the competition looks for the highest quality product.

"We gave three judges the hard task of assessing the entries, looking for the best overall pork and noting any distinctive characteristics," Mr Haydon said.

"They found the Byron Bay Pork, which had Berkshire marbling and had been fed a special mixed grain diet, was one of the best."

Judges said the pork had a little marbling and good even grain, and when cooked was sweet and tender.

Byron Bay Pork's John Singh said such competitions are important for the business.

"Competitions ...help benchmark us against other products and help develop our brand," Mr Singh said.

"We have about 250 sows and 80 per cent of our pork goes into the Sydney restaurant market, with the remainder sold locally. We've been using Berkshires for a while now, as people discovered that this pork is moist and with a more appealing texture.

"We feed our pigs a specially formulated mix of grains and a bit of macadamia meal, and I think this is what the judges appreciated in our pork."

Winners received prize money and marketing opportunities for their product.