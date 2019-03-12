Byron Bay Scouts needs you.

BYRON SCOUTS: Information evening for those thinking about volunteering with the scouts.

BYRON SCOUTS: Information evening for those thinking about volunteering with the scouts. Simon Hunter

BYRON Bay Scouts is hosting its annual information night for prospective leaders and members at 6pm this Wednesday (March 13) at the Byron Scout Hall.

Byron Bay Scouts has 75 youth members ranging from 8 to 18 years of age and is one of the most active groups in NSW with the children regularly participating in an array of incredible activities and camps.

Byron Bay Scouts Group Leader, Mr Caston Smith said the Information night would include games, a camp fire and a BBQ to give prospective members a glimpse of the array of activities Scouts enjoy.

"We also need more adults to come on board as section leaders. People who love the outdoors and camping and just getting involved with the kids,” Mr Smith said.

Byron Bay Scouts is holding an information night on Wednesday March 13 at 6.00pm at the Byron Scout Hall, 28 Tennyson St, Byron Bay for anyone interested in becoming a leader or any children interested in joining.