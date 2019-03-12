Menu
Login
BYRON SCOUTS: Information evening for those thinking about volunteering with the scouts.
BYRON SCOUTS: Information evening for those thinking about volunteering with the scouts. Simon Hunter
News

Byron Bay Scouts needs you.

12th Mar 2019 1:46 PM

BYRON Bay Scouts is hosting its annual information night for prospective leaders and members at 6pm this Wednesday (March 13) at the Byron Scout Hall.

Byron Bay Scouts has 75 youth members ranging from 8 to 18 years of age and is one of the most active groups in NSW with the children regularly participating in an array of incredible activities and camps.

Byron Bay Scouts Group Leader, Mr Caston Smith said the Information night would include games, a camp fire and a BBQ to give prospective members a glimpse of the array of activities Scouts enjoy.

"We also need more adults to come on board as section leaders. People who love the outdoors and camping and just getting involved with the kids,” Mr Smith said.

Byron Bay Scouts is holding an information night on Wednesday March 13 at 6.00pm at the Byron Scout Hall, 28 Tennyson St, Byron Bay for anyone interested in becoming a leader or any children interested in joining.

byron bay byron bay scouts youth activities
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Good work is ingrained at Stone and Wood

    Good work is ingrained at Stone and Wood

    News STONE and Wood helps community through their InGrained Foundation

    Buttery calls on candidates to commit to change

    Buttery calls on candidates to commit to change

    News Buttery CEO wants candidate commitment

    BYRON COUNCIL: Gates for Butler Street to thwart campers

    BYRON COUNCIL: Gates for Butler Street to thwart campers

    News Summary of this weeks Byron council meeting

    National's $25million tourism impact pledge

    National's $25million tourism impact pledge

    News Tourism Impact Fund for Byron Bay