HEAVY METAL: Byron Public school captain Georgia Sponder and vice-captain Jesse Barwick with Dylan O'Donnell from the Star Stuff Festival in Byron Bay.
Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

Christian Morrow
by
26th Jun 2018 8:47 PM

BYRON Bay Public School went totally heavy metal this week when local stargazer Dylan O'Donnell from Byron Bay Observatory presented the school with its very own half kilogram chunk of meteorite.

The meteorite is made of iron and is from the famous Campo Del Cieio crater in Argentina.

It crashed to earth 4000-5000 years ago.

"I am presenting this to the school so that every student here today can say they have touched a shooting star,” Mr O'Donnell said.

Mr O'Donnell is staging the Star Stuff Festival of Space, Science and Astronomy on July 7-8 at Elements of Byron Bay.

Guests include space historian Amy Shira Teitel, Fraser Cain from the Universe Today and meteorite expert and dealer Geoff Notkin.

The event will bring together Australia's leading experts on space, cosmology, astronomy, astrophsyics, astrophotgraphy and science for a series of keynote talks on everything from Australia's new space agency, space photography, and even a movie screening.

"It's a big space party and Byron Bay Public's robotics program will also be at the festival,” Mr O'Donnell

said.

For details, go to starstuff.com.au.

