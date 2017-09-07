Byron Bay Public quasquicentennial celebration

OLD TIMEY: Mabel, Sienna, Jesse, Suan, Blake, Eva, Billy, Zoe, Clay, Oscar, Jenson, Mila, Visanti, Benji, Sasha and Clay dressed up and ready for this weekend's Byron Bay Public Schools 125th anniversary celebrations.

BYRON Bay Public School celebrates its 125th or quasquicentennial anniversary this month and when preparations began earlier this year, school principal Linda Trigg put out the call to find the school's oldest living graduate and the youngest current student.

Well it turns out the youngest currently enrolled child at the school is Senna Halpin at five years and three months old, and the oldest living graduate is Hazel Roberts at 96.

Ms Trigg and recently retired former principal Geoff Spargo are leading the preparations and invite the community to get involved in the celebrations that begin on Friday, September 15 at the school.

This week, today's students got a taste of the early days when they dressed up as students from the in the year 1892 when the school was founded.

The Byron Shire News will also be publishing the official commemorative book available from next Saturday, September 16 from the school.

Celebrations will include Meet, Bring and Brag from 6pm at the Byron Bay Bowling Club.

Ron Hughes will host past and present students and families at the club for a night of reunions. Bring along old photographs, news clippings and stories to share.

On Saturday, September 16, the school will host The Walk.

At 9am, students, teachers, parents and past students assemble at Apex Park for a re-enactment of the event that marked the commencement of centenary celebrations in 1992.

After walking through town, the official welcome will take place at the school at 11am, with school tours conducted by current students as guides.

At 6pm, Debby Ginger will host the evening at the Byron Bay Services for drinks, dinner and music to continue sharing stories and renewing acquaintances.

For information, phone Jeff Spargo on 0417274476 or go to go to facebook.com/bbs125.