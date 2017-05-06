Property

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

JASMINE BURKE
| 6th May 2017 6:00 AM
The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.
The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay. DAVID NIELSEN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

This years Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot report found chronic shortages of affordable rental properties on the NSW North Coast were getting worse, and people on low incomes could no longer afford to live in places such as Byron Bay.

Queensland University Business Faculty Associate Professor, Philip Bodman joked that on the back of Byron's popularity may be the fact it's a hotspot for Hollywood celebrities.

"The media focuses on the area like why wouldn't you come to Byron when you might spot Thor or the likes," Mr Bodman said.

"Byron Bay's population increase coupled with short sighted planning by governments such as limited land release is creating a sort of housing bubble on certain areas," he said.

Each year the organisation's annual Rental Snapshot reviews the number of available rental properties available on a single weekend.

This year, out of 67,000 properties surveyed, the research found less than 1 per cent were affordable for pensioners and those on other Centrelink benefits, or those earning the minimum wage.

"Everybody wants access to nice neighbourhoods, schools and the finer things in life, this puts us back to the general issue around ensuring the economy does well," he said.

Among an ageing population and stagnating achievements of education Mr Bodman said the casualisation of the economy has seen a lot of people having a more limited attachment to the workforce and employment.

"It has to do a with a social attitude towards housing, there are ideas people would rather generate their wealth creations through housing," Mr Bodman said.

Mr Bodman said the situation is something Australia needs to grapple with.

"When housing for people in the lower income distribution is bad it tends to spill over in to other kinds of social problems.

"There are additional costs associated with low quality housing outcomes for people, such as mental health which then creates a cost burden for the economy."

Mr Bodman said a focus on local council and what they can do in terms of zoning and leasing further land is a good place to start when looking how to solve the issue.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay housing affordability northern rivers property northern rivers real estate rentals

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Mental health issues among others are being born out of the financial struggles experienced by those in unaffordable housing situations.

Saffin sentenced to 14 years in jail over Lismore sex attack

Edward 'Ned' Saffin leaves Lismore Court House ahead of sentencing for his involvement in an armed robbery. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Former MP's son eligible for parole in 2025

Giving is receiving at local pro bono cafe

PRO BONO CAFE: Paralegal Breanna Hastings, legal assistant Rochelle Whyte, solicitor Johnathan de Vere Tyndall and paralegal Emma Moses.

Sessions of free legal advice coming up at the Poinciana in Mullum.

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Via an APRA AMCOS initiative

Local Partners

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Mental health issues among others are being born out of the financial struggles experienced by those in unaffordable housing situations.

REVEALED: Local artists get major record label and film deals

The No Frills Twins in the music video for their latest single, Love Me Tender.

Signed to a major label and just completed shooting a feature film

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

Five gigs not to miss at Burlesque Festival this weekend

FEATURED: Cruello de Vil (Brendan Hay), the playboy son of renowned villainess Cruella de Vil.

First version of the event kicks off today in Brunwick Heads

Bliss N Eso's new album digs deep to bring a human touch

GETTING UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Bliss n Eso's MC Bliss (Jonathan Notley), DJ Izm (Tarik Ejjamai) and MC Eso (Max MacKinnon).

BLISS N Eso is making a return to the road, touring a new album

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

REVEALED: Local artists get major record label and film deals

The No Frills Twins in the music video for their latest single, Love Me Tender.

Signed to a major label and just completed shooting a feature film

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Via an APRA AMCOS initiative

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Expressions of...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!