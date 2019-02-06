Menu
Login
TALENT: Freya Peacock has been selected for the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019.
TALENT: Freya Peacock has been selected for the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019. Contributed
News

Byron Bay Netball sign on time

6th Feb 2019 3:56 PM

FOLLOWING a hugely successful 2018 season Byron Bay Netball Club is inviting players of all ages to join for the 2019 season.

"We are a small club, with only three teams competing in the local league last year - but our achievements are impressive” says Neroli Jager, Club Secretary. "All three teams made the finals last season with one taking out the Division 1 Premiership.We are also enormously proud of very own Freya Peacock who has been selected into the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019.”

The club is seeking players across all ages- from 5 years and up- to play this year. The club is currently taking registrations until February 14 and interested players can register online or at the sign-on day from from 10am-noon this Saturday at the Byron Bay Bowling Club

Go to: www.byronbay netballclub.net.au or call Kelly on 0450923927.

byron bay sport byron netball netball australia nsw regional talent squad
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Koalas added to bar mix

    Koalas added to bar mix

    News LOCAL groups raise doubts over proposed 'koala hospital' and brewery/bar development

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:23 PM
    Plibersek backs Pugh in state race

    Plibersek backs Pugh in state race

    News Plibersek backs Pugh

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:21 PM
    West Byron win

    West Byron win

    News Part of West Byron Development get paused

    Grounds to celebrate

    Grounds to celebrate

    News Kicking goals in Mullum