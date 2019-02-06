Byron Bay Netball sign on time

TALENT: Freya Peacock has been selected for the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019.

TALENT: Freya Peacock has been selected for the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019. Contributed

FOLLOWING a hugely successful 2018 season Byron Bay Netball Club is inviting players of all ages to join for the 2019 season.

"We are a small club, with only three teams competing in the local league last year - but our achievements are impressive” says Neroli Jager, Club Secretary. "All three teams made the finals last season with one taking out the Division 1 Premiership.We are also enormously proud of very own Freya Peacock who has been selected into the NSW Regional Talent Squad for 2019.”

The club is seeking players across all ages- from 5 years and up- to play this year. The club is currently taking registrations until February 14 and interested players can register online or at the sign-on day from from 10am-noon this Saturday at the Byron Bay Bowling Club

Go to: www.byronbay netballclub.net.au or call Kelly on 0450923927.